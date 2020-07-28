Boylan welcomes announcement on driving tests and MOT services

Sinn Féin Infrastructure Spokesperson Cathal Boylan has welcomed clarity from the Infrastructure Minister on the resumption of driving and lorry tests, and MOT services.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“This morning DFI Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that driving and lorry tests, and MOT services will resume from the 1st of September.

“I have been actively lobbying the Minister for clarity on these matters and I welcome this announcement.

"It will be of great relief to many, particularly those that have been waiting for some time to complete their driving examinations.

“Priority for driving tests will be initially giving to frontline workers and those that had to have their tests cancelled.

“MOT testing will also be initial focused on cars and motorbikes which are three or more years old, three year-old light goods vehicles and heavy good vehicles, trailers and buses.

“I want to wish all those that will be sitting their practical driving tests in the near future the very best of luck.”