Kimmins welcomes reopening of COVID-19 Charities Fund

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed the announcement of the reopening of the COVID-19 Charities Fund.

Liz Kimmins said:

"Many charities are struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that have had to be put in place has curtailed normal fundraising activities.

"As a result, some charities have found themselves in difficult situations and have been unable to cover their costs.

"This too has had a knock-on impact on the many people helped by these charities.

"I welcome today's announcement from Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín that the COVID-19 Charities Fund will reopen from August 3rd and will provide financial support to charities who are unable to cover their costs up until September 30th.

"It will provide up to £75,000 for eligible organisations and will allow them to continue their work.

"Charities provide a lifeline to so many in our society and this funding today will provide them with help to continue to support those most in need."