Action not words needed to support taxi industry - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said action, not words, is needed from the Infrastructure Minister to support the taxi industry.

The party’s Infrastructure spokesperson said:

“Those in the transport sector, such as taxi drivers, have been hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic, many in the transport sector were on the front line; leaving health service staff and carers to work. They also delivered meals, gas/electricity top ups and heating oil to the vulnerable.

“They have heard many platitudes from the Infrastructure Minister and others, what they need is action.

"The Infrastructure and Economy Minister have been passing the buck on these issues for far too long.

“The Infrastructure Minister has the responsibility for the transport sector and she needs to start showing leadership on this vital issue by ensuring clear guidance and practical support is provided.

"It’s well past time the taxi industry got the support they need and deserve during this challenging period.”