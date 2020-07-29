Minister called to Seanad by Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile over Direct Provision concerns

Sinn Féin’s Seanad Leader has called on the Government to address in the Seanad the very immediate concerns about the situation at the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre.

At the Seanad’s Order of Business today, Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile called on a representative of the Government to come before the Seanad to outline what actions they are taking regarding Skellig Star and to update members on plans to end the Direct Provision Centre.

Senator Ó Donnghaile said:

“Skellig Star must close as it is clearly not fit for purpose. Residents have been raising concerns for a considerable period of time now and are clearly distressed.

"Residents must be moved to suitable accommodation which is sensitive and appropriate to their needs. Their safety, welfare and wellbeing must be the priority.

“Having engaged with my Dáil colleague Teachta Pa Daly, who has worked extensively with residents on this issue, at today’s Order of Business, I put the Government Parties on notice that I would amend the Order each day available to us seeking a Minister be brought in to lay out their response to this urgent and very serious matter.

“Direct Provision must end but until we reach that point it is of vital importance that residents in these centres are treated with dignity and respect, with their basic needs and safety requirements met.

“The Minister must come to the Seanad and address the concerns which have been raised.”