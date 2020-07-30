National Trust job losses a blow to the economy - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said that news that the National Trust is to cut up to 80 jobs in the north will come as a major blow to workers, their families and the local tourism economy.

The Sinn Féin economic spokesperson said:

“News that up to 80 workers could lose their jobs is terrible for the workers and their families.

“It also comes as a bigger blow to the local economy, particularly when it is already under intense strain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At a time when we are planning the economic recovery this announcement is a severe blow.

“The National Trust management must to engage immediately with trade unions and workers’ representatives and keep staff updated on all developments.

"I would urge them to look into the potential for alternative job roles for these workers within the Trust before considering job redundancies.

“In the event of redundancies, opportunities for retraining and upskilling should be provided to these workers.

“I will be seeking an urgent meeting with management to discuss the situation and to ensure that the concerns of workers are heard.”