‘Families should not have wait 50 years for truth and justice’ – Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has called for the full implementation of the legacy mechanisms at Stormont House to ensure families have access to truth and justice.

The Mid Ulster MLA was commenting after the PPS said there will be no prosecutions for the 1969 RUC fatal shootings of civilians Patrick Rooney and Hugh McCabe in North Belfast.

Linda Dillon said:

“Today’s ruling that no one will face prosecution for the killing of Patrick Rooney and Hugh McCabe means that their families are being denied access to truth and justice.

“Their families have waited for more than 50 years to find out exactly what happened in the deaths of their loved ones.

“This is typical of the stalling and prevarication by the British government to delay and deny justice to families whose loved ones were killed by the state.

“No family should have to wait decades for due process and access to truth and justice.

“The British government must end its delay and implement the legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House in a human rights compliant manner.”