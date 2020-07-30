Furloughed workers shouldn't be disadvantaged on redundancy pay - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has written to the Economy Minister asking her to ensure that furloughed workers losing their jobs will be eligible for redundancy pay based on their normal wages and not the furlough rate.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“The British government has brought forward a new law which will ensure furloughed workers losing their jobs will get their full pay-off.

“I have written to the Economy Minister asking if she intends to do something similar here in the north.

“I have also asked her to further improve redundancy pay and entitlements by introducing legislation which would provide redundancy payments of three weeks’ pay per year of service for all age groups and to calculate redundancy payments to include regular overtime payments and premiums which the employee worked during their term of service.

“Sinn Féin has worked with Executive colleagues to protect lives and livelihoods and we will continue to do so."