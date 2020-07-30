Pa Daly TD welcomes end of hunger strike by Skellig Star residents

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Equality, Inclusion and Law Reform and TD for Kerry Pa Daly has welcomed the decision of residents of the Skellig Star direct provision centre in Caherciveen, Co. Kerry to end their hunger strike this evening.

Teachta Daly said:

"I know from dealing with the residents of the Skellig Star in recent months that going on hunger strike was not a decision they took lightly.

"The unsuitability of the centre as a direct provision has been clear since the centre was opened and it fails almost all the requirements of a direct provision centre laid out in the Department of Justice's own regulations.

"Within weeks of opening, over a quarter of the residents tested positive for Covid-19 and there was a lack of rooms and space for them to self-isolate. The residents have been exhausted by the process of trying to raise their concerns.

"I am glad that the Minister for Justice has taken their concerns on board and has announced today that residents will be relocated over the coming weeks. This should happen sooner rather than later, and the residents must be moved to suitable accommodation which is sensitive and appropriate to their needs.

"That is the expectation of residents and I am glad that they have called off their hunger strike this evening on that basis."