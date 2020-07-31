McCallion encourages cross-border workers to take part in remote working public consultation

Sinn Féin Seanadóir Elisha McCallion has encouraged cross-border workers to take part in a public consultation on remote working.

Elisha McCallion said:

"As a result of the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19, it is likely many of us will continue to work from home on a full or part-time basis over the next number of months and this will bring changes to the way we work,

"Remote working could lead to a better work life balance and reduce the number of people commuting which will also be better for the environment.

"In any changes to working practices, the issue of workers’ rights, health and safety, data protection and the need for training to support employees, need to be considered.

“I would encourage all cross-border workers and employers, to make their views known and take part in the public consultation on remote working, before the deadline of 7th August.

"You can do so from the website: dbei.gov.ie/en/Consultations/Public-Consultation-on-Guidance-for-Remote-Working, or by email: [email protected]."