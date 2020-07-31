Archibald welcomes Dungiven to Foreglen cycle and pedestrian path

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the completion of a further two sections of the Dungiven to Foreglen shared cycle and pedestrian path.

The East Derry MLA said

“I welcome news that 0.5 kilometres opposite Owenbeg and almost one kilometre of existing hard shoulder on the A6 Foreglen Road between Dernaflaw Road and Derrychrier Road have been completed to create shared cycle and pedestrian paths as part of a £261,000 scheme.

“Building better cycling and walking paths will help tackle congestion and air pollution, improve public health both physically and mentally, and help build a sustainable society on this island."