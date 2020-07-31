All-Ireland approach to key infrastructure projects necessary - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has said an all-Ireland approach to dealing with key infrastructural projects is necessary.

Cathal Boylan said:

"A number of the key infrastructure projects planned in the north have an all-Ireland element so it makes sense that we should be planning for them on an all-Ireland basis.

"I welcome the fact that a number of these projects were discussed at today's meeting of the North South Ministerial Council in Dublin including the A5, Narrow Water Bridge, and the Ulster Canal.

"It is vital we plan for and deliver these projects, which will benefit the entire island on a north-south basis.

"I look forward to closer cooperation between ministers across the island to ensure the delivery of these and other key projects."