Miami Showband Massacre families and survivors entitled to truth - Brady

Sinn Féin MP Mickey Brady has said the families of the victims and those who survived the Miami Showband Massacre are entitled to the truth about what happened.

The Newry and Armagh MP said:

"Today marks the 45th anniversary of the Miami Showband massacre when three members of the band were killed and two injured by loyalists acting in collusion with British agents.

"This was an incident which shocked Ireland and its impact is still felt today.

"Now, all these years later, the relatives of those band members who were killed and the survivors are still looking for answers on exactly what happened to their loved ones.

"I extend my ongoing solidarity and the support of Sinn Féin to the relatives of those killed, their families and all those who are campaigning for truth on the Miami Showband massacre.

"Families and survivors should not be forced to wait 45 years for answers.

"It is time the British government stopped its stalling and fully implemented the legacy mechanisms of the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner."