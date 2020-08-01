Gildernew calls for removal of offensive and provocative flags

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called for loyalist flags featuring a picture of UVF and LVF leader Billy Wright erected on a main thoroughfare and outside a public park in Dungannon to be removed.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA said:

"The appearance of flags featuring a picture of the UVF and LVF leader Billy Wright in Dungannon has caused hurt and offence to many in the area.

"While everyone has a right to remember their dead in a dignified and respectful manner there is nothing dignified or respectful about these flags or where they are placed.

"This has been done deliberately to be hurtful, provocative and offensive.

"They should not have been put up in the first place and should now be removed."