Remain vigilant to COVID-19 threat - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has reminded people to continue to show vigilance and follow the public health advice in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safe.

Colm Gildernew said:

"With more people out and about as people go on breaks and staycations and those who were shielding come out again, it is more important than ever that we continue to follow the public health advice to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"While we have made progress, coronavirus has not gone away and can still spread, with fatal consequences.

"Everyone has worked so hard to date to keep people safe and to protect our health service and we cannot afford to throw that away now.

"With the virus still out there, people need to continue to be vigilant, maintain good hand hygiene, practise social distancing, wear a mask where appropriate and to follow the public health advice.

"Examples from elsewhere have shown us what can happen when people become complacent. We don't want that to happen here and we all have a role to play in preventing it and in protecting each other."