Begley calls for harmonisation of bank holidays across the island

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has called for harmonisation of bank and public holidays across the island of Ireland.

The West Tyrone MP said:

"As we face into the August bank holiday in the south we are once again reminded of the impact of partition as the holiday is not Islandwide.

"This creates challenges for businesses, particularly those in border areas who trade across the border on a daily basis.

"Bank and public holidays should be harmonised across the island for the benefit of workers and their families.

"It would also benefit the tourism industry both north and south as it would help people plan breaks and staycations.

"This is an issue I will be raising at the Oireachtas committee in which I sit and will be calling on the Irish government to take this forward."