Time to step up the campaign for Irish Unity – Doherty

Sinn Féin Pearse Doherty TD has said the time is right to prepare for Irish unity and called on the Irish government to actively get involved in the campaign to secure and win a unity referendum.

Delivering the main address at the National Hunger Strike Commemoration, which was held online this year, Pearse Doherty said:

"The Good Friday Agreement, voted for by the people, contains provision for a referendum on Irish unity. Securing that referendum should now be the shared goal of everyone who supports the reunification of this island and its people.

"The discussion on Irish unity is already well underway across the island. Republicans, nationalists and others who support unity are talking about what Irish unity will look like and how to secure it.

"Even those currently opposed to reunification are talking about it and considering what their place in a united Ireland would be.

“So it simply doesn't make any sense for those who claim that the time is not right.

"I have a message for them; the time is right and the time is now.

"The conversation has begun. There is a role for everyone in that discussion and I'm calling on as many people as possible to get involved.

“In particular, the Irish government has a key role to play. As a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, the Irish government has a responsibility to ensure its full implementation.

"We need to see this new Irish government actively planning for unity. Warm words won’t secure or win a referendum.

"The Irish government needs to establish a Joint Oireachtas Committee on Unity, bring forward a white paper, and convene a Citizens’ Assembly inclusive of the entire island to discuss and plan for reunification.

"This is the time to step up the campaign for Irish Unity."