Community in shock after Omagh road death - Begley
Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said the local community is in shock following the death of a 35-year-old man in a collision in Omagh.
The West Tyrone MP said:
"The local community is in shock following the death of a 35-year-old man in a collision involving a quad bike on the Gorticashel Road in Omagh.
"Any death on our roads is one too many.
"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has lost his life at this sad and tragic time."