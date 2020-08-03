Health minister must act to ensure health workers are reimbursed - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called on the Health Minister to act urgently to make sure Health and Social Care workers are reimbursed for pay lost during strike action.

The health spokesperson said:

"Health and Social Care workers have still not received reimbursement for wages lost as a result of strike action they were forced to take for fairer pay.

"The money to pay for this reimbursement has been given to the Department of Health and should now be given to the workers.

"These workers have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to save lives and keep people safe.

"It is time the health minister shows that he values these workers by ensuring they are reimbursed as a matter of urgency."