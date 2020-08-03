Nursing and Midwifery student’s contribution in health crisis to be recognised – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the announcement that student nurses will continue to be paid at the higher rate which they were entitled to tackling COVID-19.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“For many students nearing the completion of their studies the call to help in the fight against COVID-19, though challenging, was one they answered.

“I am glad the Department of Health has recognised this contribution and continued paying students the higher rate of pay until they can register post-graduation.

“It is vital to recognise the invaluable effort and courage that many students stepped forward and entered the workforce at a time of an unprecedented public health pandemic.”