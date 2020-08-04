Need for ‘clear and comprehensive’ return to school plan - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has reiterated calls for the Education Minister to bring forward a clear and comprehensive plan for a safe return to school.

The North Belfast MP said:

“It’s now the first week of August and the clock is ticking towards a return to school.

“Parents are becoming increasingly worried having received conflicting advice about how a return to school will look and what procedures will be in place.

“All of this reiterates the need for a clear and comprehensive plan on exactly what will happen when schools reopen.

“Despite having months to prepare, Education Minister Peter Weir appears void of ideas or a plan for a safe return to school.

“The Education Minister must bring forward proposals as a matter of urgency. Parents and schools need clear guidance urgently on what a return to school will look like.”