There must be a crackdown on rural crime - McAleer

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has said more must be done to drive down the level of agriculture crime across the north.

The party’s agriculture spokesperson was speaking following the latest report showing that rural crime has risen by 18 percent to £3.3 million a year across the North.

Declan McAleer said:

"The report from NFU Mutual also makes clear that the costs to individual farms are huge given the increasing expense of farming equipment.

“This is in turn feeding a growing fear of crime within the farming community and the fact that many farmers are resorting to costly security measures in order to try and protect their properties.

“On top of the implications of COVID-19 and Brexit rural crime will put additional pressures on farmers and many others in the agri-food and agriculture sectors.

"The farming community and the agriculture economy play a central role in our society and the PSNI need to ensure that every possible measure is taken to ensure they are adequately protected."