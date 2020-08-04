Rogan extends condolences to the family of Brian Black

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan has extended condolences to the family of former UTV presenter Brian Black who passed away after his car plunged into the water at Strangford Harbour.

The South Down MLA said:

“The news of this accident has sent shockwaves throughout the community.

“It has left people reeling and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at this time especially the family and friends of Brian Black.

"I would like to commend those who entered the water including the Portaferry RNLI and Portaferry Coastguard to help recover Brian from the water.”