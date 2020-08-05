Sinn Féin to meet PSNI on arrest of vulnerable child in Derry

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said a party delegation will meet the PSNI this week to raise concerns over a recent police search in the city in which a 14-year-old child with special needs was arrested and subsequently released within minutes.

The Foyle MLA said:

“A party delegation will meet the PSNI this week to directly raise concerns about reports of heavy-handed policing during a recent police search in the city in which a 14-year-old child with special needs was arrested and subsequently released.

“This vulnerable child has been very badly affected by his ordeal.

“The public rightly expects the very highest policing and human rights standards and we will hold the police to account when their actions fail to meet those standards.”