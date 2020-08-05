Dolan calls for immediate action to resolve Galliagh Shore housing issue

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has called on the Department of Infrastructure to act immediately to resolve issues at Galliagh Shore, Enniskillen.

Speaking the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

“It is absolutely unacceptable that after almost 15 years since these houses at Galliagh Shore were constructed, residents do not have an adequate sewage system.

“Regardless of the inadequacies and failures of the builders to ensure compliance with regulations and access to the sewage system when constructing these homes, the Department and NI Water must act without any further delay to take ownership for the connectivity and maintenance of the sewage systems of these houses.

“Despite paying their rates for the delivery of services, these residents have had to pay for their own access to the sewage system for years.

“Worryingly this access to the sewage system has now ceased due to complications resulting in toilets not flushing and sewage running onto the streets.

“It is the firm view of Sinn Féin that all citizens across this island have a fundamental right to safe and adequate housing with proper sanitation.

“Michelle Gildernew MP, Cllr Tommy Maguire and I will continue to work with local residents, NI water and the minister to help bring about a resolution to this issue.”