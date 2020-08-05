Kelly calls for urgent plan for reopening of schools

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has called on the Education Minister to urgently publish a clear plan outlining to parents and schools how pupils can safely return to education in the upcoming weeks.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“On a daily basis parents are contacting local Sinn Féin constituency offices and schools seeking information on the return of schools

“Unfortunately, we are limited in the advice that we can provide as Minister Weir has yet to announce his plans on the safe return of schools.

“The Minister has had months to consider what measures and procedures he can take to maximise the safety of pupils and staff while guaranteeing their access to education.

“However, only weeks away from the reopening of schools there is still no clear guidance from the Minister.

“I am reiterating the calls of my Sinn Féin colleagues, pupils, parents and staff for the Minister to urgently bring forward proposals for the return of schools.

“Quite simply - pupils, parents and school staff deserve much better than this.”