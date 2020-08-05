Senator Lynn Boylan welcomes establishment of Stardust Inquest website

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan has welcomed the establishment of an official Stardust Inquest website by the Coroner’s Court.

Relatives and friends have been campaigning for justice and accountability since the Stardust fire of 1981, which cost the lives of 48 people, while over 200 more suffered burns or injuries.

The website - stardustfireinquests.ie - has been set up in advance of the pre-inquest hearing, which is due to commence in September at Dublin Castle.

Speaking tonight, Senator Boylan said: “The setting-up of a dedicated website is a very welcome step and will no doubt prove to be a very valuable tool as the inquest progresses.

"I believe that it is the first time such a website has been created for an inquest.

"I am also pleased to see that Dublin Castle has been confirmed as the location for the inquest.

"The Stardust Inquest will be the largest inquest in the history of the State, and the families of those who died wanted a location that would be accessible and appropriate for such a significant undertaking. I believe that Dublin Castle is a fitting choice of location.

"I hope that the inquest itself can now get under way without delay.”