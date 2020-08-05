John Brady TD expresses deepest sympathies to the people of Beirut

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady today expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the people of Beirut following yesterday's explosions that have cost the lives of at least 135 people.

Speaking in Leinster House today, the Wicklow TD said:

“What we have witnessed in Lebanon yesterday is an absolute tragedy - one compounded by the ongoing challenges of the economic meltdown, and the ongoing pandemic.

"We now know that at least 135 people have lost their lives and that around 5000 have been seriously injured.

"I can only imagine the impact this tragedy has had on a local health service that is close to the point of being overwhelmed by Covid-19, with frontline staff exhausted and close to breaking point.

"Strong connections which have been developed over many decades exist between the Irish and Lebanese people.

"I know that the government, ever mindful of the compassion and generosity of the Irish people, will lend whatever aid that we can. Our thoughts are with the Lebanese people at this terrible time.”