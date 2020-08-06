Mellon appeals for calm after Galliagh disturbances

Sinn Féin Councillor Aileen Mellon has appealed for calm following another night of disturbances in the Galliagh area of Derry.

Councillor Mellon said:

“We have seen yet another night of trouble in Galliagh tonight and more vehicles hijacked and burned.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that people are being terrorised and do not feel safe in their own community.

“I am appealing for calm in the area tonight and I call on those responsible to stop this reckless behaviour and get off the community’s back.

“My thoughts are with those impacted by these attacks and the people of Galliagh who are crying out for this activity to stop.

“Galliagh is a proud community and will not be dragged down by the actions of a minority who are hell-bent on destruction.”