Mullan welcomes further progress on Magee Medical School

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has welcomed further progress towards the 2021 opening of the medical school at Magee University.

The Foyle MLA said:

“I’m absolutely delighted that the new medical school at Magee has passed through the quality assurance process at the General Medical Council.

“This news, alongside funding from the Executive, has allowed Ulster University to begin recruiting the first staff and students to open the doors in September 2021.

“The benefits for the city are far reaching - boosting our economy, increasing student numbers and training more doctors and medical professionals to support our communities.

“Students can apply now via UCAS. I look forward to seeing the new medical school up and running in September 2021.”