Denise Mitchell TD welcomes new inquiry into Stardust fire

Denise Mitchell, Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North, has welcomed the announcement of a renewed inquest into the Stardust fire on the night of the 14th of February 1981.

Teachta Mitchell said: “I welcome the announcement that a fresh inquest is going ahead early next year. It has been a long time coming.

“I would hope that this is the beginning of a process that ensures the families of both victims and survivors of that tragic night get justice.

“The establishment of the website is also to be welcomed and will be valuable going forward.

“It is important to acknowledge the role of Christine Keegan, and it is saddening that she is not around to see this eventually come to pass.

“I hope this process can get underway as soon as possible.”