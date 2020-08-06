Intervention is needed to stem the tide of childcare closures - Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Childcare Kathleen Funchion has expressed serious concern for the future of childcare provision in the wake of eight childcare provider closures in County Kildare alone in the first six months of this year.

Limerick, Sligo and Kilkenny also saw the closure of childcare facilities. The Carlow-Kilkenny TD has said that immediate government intervention is needed to stem the tide of childcare closures.

Speaking today, Teachta Funchion said: "I have consistently warned that without taking significant measures to increase investment in this sector, there would be inevitable childcare facility closures.

"It is so frustrating to witness small, well run businesses that have invested heavily in staff, training and infrastructure now close their doors.

“Last month I looked for the government to establish a sustainability fund to address chronic underfunding in the sector, warning that without investment we would face significant issues with childare capacity.

"Just as we encourage women to return to work, we are taking away their childcare facilities through underfunding.

"I know many in the sector were bitterly disappointed to learn the government parties voted against my private members motion.

"In order to ensure that this sector has a future the government has to get serious about investment in childcare."