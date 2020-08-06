McGuigan offers condolences to family of Lewis Fleming

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has offered his condolences to the family of 15 year-old Lewis Fleming who died in an incident at Powerscourt Waterfall while on holiday in County Wicklow.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“I am greatly saddened to hear of the news that a 15 year-old young local man has tragically lost his life at such a young age, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased following this tragic incident.

“The local community are also in shock by this tragic loss of life.

“As always at times of such heart-breaking tragedy the local community will rally round in love and solidarity in an effort to provide some comfort to the Fleming family in what will be difficult days ahead.”