McCann welcomes reconvening of Executive and local government Partnership Panel

Sinn Féin MLA Fra McCann has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Communities Carál Ní Chuilín that that the Partnership Panel consisting of the Executive and local government will be reconvened.

Speaking the West Belfast MLA said:

“Ensuring a strong and joined up approach between the Executive and those in local government is crucial to providing for the needs of citizens.

“The reconvening of the Partnership Panel will provide a platform to build relationships at all tiers of governance and to discuss initiatives to benefit local communities.

“We have already witnessed the enormous potential of joined up working between the Executive and local government during the height of the covid-19 pandemic when real and practical support was provided to vulnerable citizens.

“As we continue to move through this pandemic and edge toward recovery, the Executive and local government must work collaborative to ensure a fair, balanced and just economic recovery which places citizens wellbeing at the core.”