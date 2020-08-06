Archibald calls on Economy Minister to provide additional financial support to ‘wet’ pubs

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the Economy Minister to provide additional financial support to ‘wet’ pubs unable to open due to COVID-19.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“Following the announcement today that ‘wet’ pubs will be unable to open on the 10th August as anticipated I urge the Economy Minister to provide them with additional support.

“The Executive decision has been taken on the basis of scientific and medical advice in the best interests of public health. However the continued closure of these pubs is putting strain on proprietors and workers, and if they don’t get additional support some may be in danger of not being able to re-open.

"I have written to the Economy Minister asking her to provide further support to ‘wet’ pubs.

“I have also written to the British Chancellor asking him to look at extending or flexibility in the furlough scheme for those sectors who have been unable to reopen or who had to close again due to increased incidents of COVID-19.

"This support will be critical in enabling them to reopen and recover, and to retain workers in the months ahead.”