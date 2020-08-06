Safe re-opening of schools a priority - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said the safe reopening of schools is a priority for all and that the Education Minister must provide clarity for pupils, patents and staff when he publishes guidance for the new school term.

The education spokesperson said:

"The safe reopening of schools is a priority for everyone.

"That will require enormous goodwill from principals, teachers, school staff, parents, pupils and everyone involved in the operation of our schools.

"The only to make this work is for money and resources to be directed to schools to ensure their safe reopening.

"The guidance announced today by the Education Minister, due to be published next week must be in line with the advice from the Chief Medical Office and Chief Scientific Officer and it is essential that the minister works closely with all school staff and their trade unions to address the concerns they have about the safety of pupils and staff.

"Parents, teachers and school staff will have many questions based on what they have heard from the Education Minister today and it is incumbent on Peter Weir to provide clarity.

"The safety of pupils and staff is paramount in all of this."