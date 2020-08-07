Rising Covid-19 cases a real wake-up call - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has described recent increases in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, in the reproduction rate, and the number of clusters now emerging in different parts of the state, as a ‘real concern’ and a ‘wake-up call’.

Deputy Cullinane has called for rapid end-to-end testing and tracing as well as more workplace inspections. He also called for a reinstatement of high level medical and scientific briefings for all Oireachtas parties and groups.

Speaking this morning, Teachta Cullinane said: “Obviously I am deeply concerned at the rising number of cases in different parts of the state. It is important to be guided by the medical advice at all times.

“Regional clusters may demand different regional responses. We need to prioritise testing and tracing in areas where clusters emerge, ensure quick and rapid end-to-end testing and tracing processes as well as prioritising workplace inspections by the HSA.

“We need to get first principles right - test, trace and isolate - as well as ensuring strict enforcement of all guidelines.

“I am also calling for a reinstatement of the weekly high level briefings for all parties and groups. As cases continue to rise the medical advice may change. It is important that all parties and groups are kept informed of this advice and that we can engage constructively with the medical advisers.”