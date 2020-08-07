Hazzard welcomes opening of testing unit in Newcastle

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has welcomed the opening of a COVID-19 testing unit at St Mary’s Primary School in Newcastle, Co.Down.

The South Down MP said:

“In recent days we have unfortunately witnessed a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases in the Newcastle area.

“Councillor Willie Clarke and I immediately requested that the Public Health Agency take a proactive approach to this cluster and establish a testing unit in the town. I welcome that this has now been done.

“I am encouraging anyone in the Newcastle area who has developed COVID-19 symptoms to avoid contact with others and to urgently get tested for the virus.

"I am also appealing to local residents and those that are visiting the town to adhere to the social distancing guidelines, practise good hand hygiene and wear a mask where appropriate in line with the public health advice.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work in Newcastle and across this island to ensure that communities receive the maximum amount of support and protection from COVID-19.”