HSE and Sisters of Charity must attend St Mary’s Nursing Home WRC - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment, and Workers' Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has called on the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Sisters of Charity to recognise and adhere to the Labour Court Recommendation and attend the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) for talks in relation to St Mary’s Nursing Home on Merrion Road.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“The recent High Court appointment of a liquidator to St Mary’s Nursing Home on Merrion Road is a seriously worrying development for the 54 residents and their families, as well as the 65 staff employed at the centres.

“What is equally concerning is the failure of the HSE and the Sisters of Charity to comply with a recommendation from the industrial relations machinery of the state.

“The Labour Court issued a recommendation inviting all three stakeholders, the HSE, the Sister of Charity, and the liquidator, to the WRC for talks.

“However, there has been radio silence from the HSE and the Sisters of Charity to this invitation.

“The livelihoods and entitlements of 65 staff, 20 of whom contracted Covid-19 while working on the frontline in recent months, are at stake here, and the HSE and the Sisters of Charity are ignoring their responsibilities.

“This is not the first case of this nature to arise in recent weeks; similar situations exist regarding St Mary’s (Telford) and St Monica’s nursing homes.

“Staff in all these centres need to be treated fairly and in a way that’s consistent with their colleagues in Caritas Convalescent Centre, and elsewhere in the public service.

“The staff in St Mary’s Nursing Home on Merrion Road cannot continue to live in suspense because the HSE are failing in their duties.

“The HSE and the Sisters of Charity need to adhere to the Labour Court recommendation and attend talks at the WRC as a matter of urgency.

“Their current conduct in leaving workers in the lurch in the middle of a pandemic is nothing short of shameful.”