Kearney raises concerns about controversial link road following Randalstown accident

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has repeated his concerns about a controversial link road through three Randalstown estates following a serious accident at Castle Avenue, Randalstown on Wednesday night.

Declan Kearney said:

“I am very concerned about the serious accident at Castle Avenue on Wednesday night when a car left the road and crashed into the home of a local resident, resulting in substantial damage to that property.

“Only for the lateness of the hour when the house holders were in bed, and thankfully no pedestrians in the vicinity, there could have been even more serious consequences.

“I have made representations over an extended period on behalf of residents about the prospect of this controversial link road being opened between Castle Avenue, Ashdale and the Meadows estates, and the risk it would potentially pose for the safety of local residents and their families, unless adequate road safety and traffic calming measures were put in place.

“There has been real fear among local residents that any increased flow and speed of traffic using this link road as a ‘rat run’ could have serious consequences, especially for children playing in the street.

“This unfortunate accident brings all these long standing concerns sharply back into focus.

“I have already been directly in contact with the Roads Service traffic management team to reiterate my concerns and those of local residents about this incident, and also to seek reassurance that the traffic calming measures installed are fit for purpose and sufficient. We have agreed to review this situation again in the coming week.”