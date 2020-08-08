Spike in Covid-19 cases highlights importance of rapid testing and quick action – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has said a spike in Covid-19 diagnosed cases has highlighted the importance of rapid testing, followed by quick action.

His comments follow news that today’s figures of diagnosed cases are the highest since mid-May.

Teachta Cullinane said: “The increase in the number of diagnosed cases is linked to the fact that there has been an increase in testing. This shows the importance of rapid testing.

“Rapid testing must then be followed by quick action, to reduce risk of further spread.

“I am deeply concerned about how poor oversight of the meat factory industry so far appears to have contributed to this spike. For months now, concerns about meat factories have been raised time and time again yet these warnings appear to have gone unheeded by the Government.

“I am concerned about the lack of rolling testing and a failure to introduce more robust preventative action when it was needed. We need to see rolling testing take place as a priority.

“I would urge people to continue to be vigilant and follow all public health guidelines so they can protect themselves and their communities and stop the spread of this virus.

“The Government needs to get a grip on this issue and ensure meat factories do not lead to further clusters.”