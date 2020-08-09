Archibald condemns Dungiven gun attack

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned a gun attack on a house in Dungiven.

The East Derry MLA said:

"This gun attack on a house in the Ard na Smoll area of Dungiven was wrong and I condemn it.

"Thankfully no one was injured in this incident but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the house and nearby.

"There is no place in society for incidents like this.

"I would encourage anyone with information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI."