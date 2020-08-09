Gildernew condemns attacks on homes in Dungannon

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has condemned a racially motivated attack on houses in Dungannon.

The Fermanagh South Tyrone MP said:

"This attack on homes in the Woodbourne Crescent area of Dungannon was wrong and I condemn it utterly.

"Fires were also started in the area and police officers attending the scene came under attack.

"This is a welcoming community that is home to many cultures and celebrates diversity. There can be no place in our society for racism or any form of discrimination.

"I would encourage anyone with information on these incidents to bring it to the PSNI."