Maskey condemns attack on Falls Road office
Sinn Féin MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey has condemned those responsible for leaving a suspect device outside the Sinn Féin constituency office at Sevastopol Street.
The West Belfast MP said:
“A suspect device has been left outside the Sinn Féin constituency office at Sevastopol Street in west Belfast.
“The PSNI are at the scene and a section of the Falls Road has been closed off.
“For decades this office has provided an invaluable service to the community of West Belfast.
“In particular, the office been at the heart of work in recent months to support the local community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those responsible for these futile attacks have no support in our community.
“Sinn Féin will not be deterred. We will continue to work to deliver for constituents and to build a just, equal and united Ireland.”