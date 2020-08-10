Gildernew urges public to follow face covering guidance

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has appealed to people to wear face coverings where appropriate and in line with public health guidance to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“We are still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and it is clear from recent events across the island that COVID-19 has not gone away and that we need to be vigilant.

“From today the wearing of face covering in certain indoor environments such as shopping and where social distancing cannot be achieved has been made mandatory.

“I would encourage everyone to follow the public health guidance and wear a face covering where appropriate.

“Infection rates are rising and there is a need for us to protect ourselves, protect others and protect our health service and I would urge people to act responsibly and wear a face covering.”