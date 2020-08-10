Gildernew welcomes reopening of regional fertility services

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed news that regional fertility services will be reopening on a phased basis from 10th August.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

"I am pleased to see in the answer given to my questions by the Minister of Health, that the Belfast Trust are reopening services at the Regional Fertility Centre from the 10th August onwards.

"This will be welcome news for the many women and couples who have been devastated by the closure of services and had an anxious wait until services resumed.

"I also welcome the news that those already on the waiting list will have an extra year to start treatment without exceeding the age limit for services.

"I know this will go someway to reassure those seeking additional time and support. However, it will be essential that services are extending to increase the number of appointments necessary to deal with the backlog of appointments."