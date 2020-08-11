Eoin Ó Broin TD publishes Bill to ban co-living

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has today published a Bill that will ban co-living.

The Bill would amend the Planning and Development Act 2000 by the deletion of section 28 (1C) and will also repeal the Build to Rent and Shared Accommodation planning rules.

Speaking today, Teachta Ó Broin said: “The Ministerial Power Repeal (Ban Co-Living and Build to Rent) Bill 2020 firstly repeals an amendment made to the Planning and Development Act by Minister Alan Kelly in 2015.

“This amendment gave the Minister the power to impose planning guidelines on local authorities despite what was democratically agreed by local councillors in their development plans.

“Minister Eoghan Murphy used this power in 2018 to impose mandatory planning guidelines on local authorities in relation to apartment sizes and standards which opened up the space for co-living developments.

“This Bill repeals these mandatory guidelines related to co-living and build to rent.

“Co-living is a bad form of housing.

“It is not a solution to the crisis in terms of the availability of affordable accommodation for young people in our cities.

“No one should be expected to live in 12sqm of space - a car parking space - and pay €1,300 per month for the privilege.

“Co-living is also bad for local communities as it increases the cost of land and incentivises the building of co-living over affordable, good quality apartments.

“The Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, has stated that he is conducting a short review of the policy.

“Given that he was a vocal opponent of co-living in opposition I hope he takes on board what our legislation is proposing and bans co-living.”

The Ministerial Power Repeal (Ban Co-Living and Build to Rent) Bill 2020