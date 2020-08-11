Maskey condemns those behind disturbances

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned those behind disturbances in the Distillery Street area of west Belfast.

The West Belfast MP said:

"The incidents around Distillery Street at the weekend and the attacks on the PSNI were shocking, wrong and should not have happened.

"Agreements had been in place to resolve issues around the bonfire and those should have been allowed to proceed as planned.

"If people have concerns around any policing operation there are mechanisms and measures to address those; they will not be resolved through the behaviour we saw at the weekend."