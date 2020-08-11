Minister should publish detailed school day guidance - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has called on the Education Minister to publish detailed new school day guidance to allow schools to prepare for a safe reopening.

The Foyle MLA said:

“We are now only a matter of weeks from the reopening of our schools for the new term, parents and teachers are quite rightly anxious.

“The Education Minister must publish updated and detailed new school day guidance urgently to give schools time to prepare for a safe reopening.

“The plan for reopening must be in line with the advice from the Chief Medical Office and Chief Scientific Officer.

“Money and resources should also be directed towards our schools to ensure a safe reopening and that they are properly prepared to support our children.

“I will be raising these matters with the Minister when he visits Derry tomorrow.”