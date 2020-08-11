COVID increase highlights importance of following guidelines - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said the rise in COVID-19 infections makes it more important than ever that people continue to follow the public health guidelines.

Colm Gildernew said:

“With the numbers of COVID-19 infections across the island rising, it is more important than ever that people continue to be vigilant.

“This virus hasn’t gone away and sadly it has claimed another life in the north in recent days.

“As a result of the increase in infections, it is vital that people continue to follow the public health guidelines.

“Whether you are travelling for staycations, enjoying day trips in the good weather, working or shopping, all of us need to remember to follow the guidelines, to practise social distancing and good hand hygiene and to wear a mask where appropriate.

“We are still in the fight against COVID-19 and we can’t afford to let our guard down.

“In order to keep people safe, to protect the health service and allow the safe reopening of schools, people need to act responsibly and follow the public health guidelines.”