Workers in Post Offices, Credit Unions, and banks must be protected by face coverings regulation - Louise O'Reilly TD

Speaking this afternoon, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, Employment, and Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly TD, has said the government must ensure that Post Offices, Credit Unions, and banks are not excluded premises where customers do not have to wear face coverings.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“It is quite ridiculous that the government, and specifically the Minister for Health, have decided to exclude customers from having to wear face masks in Post Offices, Credit Unions, and banks.

“This decision to not have mandatory wearing of facemasks in these locations where staff often continuously interact with the public appears to have been taken without rhyme nor reason.

“Shops and supermarkets have been included in the new regulations instructing the mandatory wearing of face coverings by customers, so it beggars’ belief that Post Offices, Credit Unions, and banks would be deliberately excluded.

“Face coverings are worn to protect customers and workers alike, and workers in Post Offices, Credit Unions, and banks deserve the same protections as other customer facing staff.

“Indeed, many of those customers who regularly attend Post Offices and Credit Unions are older people who are in “at-risk” categories, so it is equally important that all is done to protect them.

“I am calling on the government to change the regulation to include the mandatory wearing of face coverings in Post Offices, Credit Unions, and banks so that customers and workers can avail of the same protections they would in other indoor premises.”